After the Supreme Court removed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, a number of number of names have been doing the rounds for their replacement in the board. Former India captain and present CAB president Sourav Ganguly, who has been touted as one of the favourites to replace Thakur, has ruled himself out of the race.

SC's knockout punch to BCCI

The situation has come to such in the BCCI after the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel had asked the cash-rich board to make a number of changes in the organistaion. Though some of the recommendations were followed, BCCI ignored a few, as a result of which the apex body, after several warnings, took this stern decision of removing key people from the organisation.

Following this, the BCCI is in a state of chaos. No one actually knows who will run the board with no Thakur or Shirke at the helm of affairs. The upcoming ODI and T20 series against England is also under doubt.

More importantly, with BCCI being a busy cricket body, there is a serious need to find an immediate replacement for the permanent role of the president. Ganguly, whose name has been coming up more than anyone else's for the post, said that he does not qualify for the top post.

"My name is coming up unnecessarily. I don't qualify. I have just completed one year (as the CAB president) and have got two more years left. I am not in the running (for the BCCI president's post)," NDTV quoted Ganguly as saying.

India have a busy home season ahead and a stable BCCI, at least with a permanent president, can bring back things to some semblance of normalcy. After the England series, Bangladesh and Australia will visit also India.

The IPL 2017 Player Auction will also take place in February with the cricket action of the cash-rich league set to take place in April-May.