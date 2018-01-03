Even though most OEMs have redesigned their smartphones to accommodate an 18:9 aspect ratio FullView display with minimal bezels, Sony is among the few who have been reluctant in 2017. But 2018 promises to bring some radical changes even for Sony Xperia designs as some reports have suggested.

But disappointment looms for Sony fans who are expecting the entire Xperia range of smartphones to be free from unsightly bezels in light of new evidence. According to SlashLeaks, a Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra prototype was leaked with dual front cameras, but the leaked image also shows the thick bezels on the top and below the handset's display.

The front camera sensors have been separated by the proximity sensor and LED flash. With this, Sony might be looking at capturing the accurate depth of field effect, which has grown quite popular among selfie-takers around the world.

On the rear, the Xperia XA2 Ultra seemed to have a refreshed look with a camera placed at the top center and a fingerprint scanner placed just below it. The rest of the handset looks identical to other Xperia phones, complete with metallic unibody, Xperia branding at the back and Sony branding on the top bezel at the front.

This isn't the first time Sony's Xperia XA2 Ultra has been leaked. Earlier reports have suggested that the handset would run on Android 8.0 Oreo, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage options. The Ultra moniker clearly suggests the handset will be large in nature, and rumours aptly suggested a 6-inch Full HD screen.

Since the cameras are seen as the biggest USP for the Xperia XA2 Ultra, the handset is indicated to have two 16MP sensors on the front and a 21MP rear-facing shooter with 4K videos. Besides the dual camera, there seems to be no major improvement in the Xperia XA1 Ultra-successor.

To recall, the Xperia XA1 Ultra also featured a 6-inch Full HD screen, MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 23MP rear camera and a 16MP front snapper with OIS. Since nothing is confirmed by the company and the leaked image only shows a prototype, there's hope for some changes. Sony usually reserves new year launches until Mobile World Congress in late-February, so we expect more on this later.