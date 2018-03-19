After releasing Android Oreo to the Xperia R1 series, Sony has expanded the software roll-out for XA1 variants.

Several Xperia XA1, XA1 Plus, and XA1 Ultra owners are receiving the update (with build number: 48.1.A.0.116) in select global regions, reported Xperia Blog, a Sony community forum.

With the release of the Oreo update to the Xperia XA1 family, Sony has completed its duty to deliver Google's latest mobile software to all of its eligible mobile phones. Now, it is also the lone Android affiliated third-party OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to accomplish the feat in such a short period.

With this, Sony will not only impress its Xperia device owners but also create a good vibe for other Android phone users and might tempt them to switch loyalty.

Here's How to install Android Oreo update on Sony Xperia XA1, XA1 Plus, and XA1 Ultra:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

The OTA update roll-out process is being carried out in phases, so it will take several days to reach all corners of the world.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

What's coming in Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo comes with a lot of improvements over the Android v7.0 Nougat including battery life extension by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones, faster booting, improvements in security via Google Play Protect that keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in the phone.

Another noteworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

Besides the usual features of the Google's Android Oreo, Sony has also included value-added options to improve the user-experience on Xperia devices.

3D Creator: The company has brought in 3D scanning feature first introduced with Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact. It lets the user scan their face, head, food or any object, rendering it as a 3D avatar or free-form image in less than 60 seconds, and makes it easy to share on social media with friends or 3D print

Predictive Capture (smile): This feature automatically starts buffering images when it detects a smile (even before the user presses the shutter button), allowing him/her to pick the best from a selection of up to four shots.

Autofocus burst: Recognises, tracks and captures sequences of moving objects in sharp focus for blur-free action shots

Improved sound quality: Tuning improvements to the front-facing stereo speakers, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio support for high-quality sounds when using wireless headphones

App Shortcuts: The company has revamped the app shortcuts, which allow easy access to actions menus by long pressing the app icon.

Sony Xperia series phones eligible for Android Oreo update:

The company had confirmed to release Android Oreo to Xperia XZ Premium Xperia X, Xperia X Performance (update currently rolling out), Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZs, Xperia R1, R1 Plus, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra and Xperia XA1 Plus.

The only device left to get Android Oreo is the Xperia Touch projector. We believe it won't long before Sony finishes this job too.

