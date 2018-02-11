They say friendships and relationships don't last long in Bollywood. We come across numerous reports of actresses giving each other the cold shoulder while trying to become more famous and successful. But Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha are not among those actresses who would hold grudges against each other.

Recently, when Sonakshi appeared on Neha Dhupia's celebrity talk show BFFs with Vogue, the Dabangg actress made a shocking statement against Sonam, which raised many eyebrows.

Expressing her views about Sonam, Sonakshi said: "Once Sonam showed me a lot of attitude, and I think that was kind of unnecessary."

In 2016, there were reports that Sonam was reportedly upset with Sonakshi after she parted ways with her cousin Arjun Kapoor, who was rumored to be dating his Tevar co-star. It was also reported that Sonam and Sonakshi were avoiding each other during an event. However, the two had laughed it off.

While tongues started wagging about their rumored catfight once again, Sonam, who is very active on social media, took to Twitter to apologize to Sonakshi if the latter had ever felt about her that way.

"Thanks @ManishMalhotra ❤️@sonakshisinha sona I've always been warm towards you , don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry!" Sonam wrote on Twitter.

Sonakshi responded to Sonam's apology and replied on Twitter: "Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug."

Now isn't that a lovely gesture?

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy promoting her upcoming multi-starrer 3D comedy film Welcome to New York, where she will be seen sharing space with Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani. The movie will release worldwide on February 23, 2018.

Sonam, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she will be seen sharing space with her dad Anil Kapoor.