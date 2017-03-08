- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
-
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Son of assassinated Kim Jong-nam speaks out in mysterious and heavily-censored video
A man claiming to be the son of Kim Jong-nam has spoken out in a mysterious video. Kim-Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was assassinated in Malaysia in February. In the heavily-censored video, which was uploaded by the Cheollima Civil Defense to YouTube on 7 March, the man identifies himself as Kim Han-sol. He then says he is with other family members, and that they all hope this gets better soon.
Most popular