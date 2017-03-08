Son of assassinated Kim Jong-nam speaks out in mysterious and heavily-censored video

A man claiming to be the son of Kim Jong-nam has spoken out in a mysterious video. Kim-Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was assassinated in Malaysia in February. In the heavily-censored video, which was uploaded by the Cheollima Civil Defense to YouTube on 7 March, the man identifies himself as Kim Han-sol. He then says he is with other family members, and that they all hope this gets better soon.