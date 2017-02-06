On February 5, Sofia Ashraf, the dimunitive but bold 28-year-old, once again used her rapping talents to protest against Sasikala, the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
While angry protesters opposing Sasikala's elevation to CM stuck to Twitter and Facebook to voice their anger, Ashraf, along with her crew, went to the CM's house late on Sunday night and rapped angrily to express their dissent.
"Chennai has been in a state of turmoil for the past few years. But electing a person, who had not even contested in the elections was a tipping point for us", Ashraf, told International Business Times, India. "What we did was in the spirit of democracy, but what AIDMK did is unconstitutional", she added.
Known as the "The Burqa Rapper", Ashraf has also rapped in protest against the Dow's failure to compensate victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, and has crticised the mercury pollution in Kodaikanal caused by a thermometer factory owned by Unilever.
Rapper Sofia Ashraf now takes on the pregnancy issue
Her musical protest "Kodaikanal Won't" not only fetched her fame, but also justice for 591 employees of the thermometer factory who received monetary compensation.
While talking to IBTimes India, Ashraf said that her greatest inspiration is Nityanand Jayaraman, a writer, researcher and a part of an anti-corporate collective called Vettiver Koottamaippu (Collective).
She has also recorded a song in the Bollywood movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and the Tamil movie Maryan, for music director A R Rahman, and for Santhosh Kumar in his Tamil film Inimey Ippadithan.
Ashraf, who creates content for Culture Machine, emphasised the need for the youth to stand up against the Chennai government. "My objective was to get the ball rolling. Now the youth should carry it forward, Ashraf told IBTimes India.
Here are the full lyrics to the song, as given by Ashraf.
Tamizh:
Kaasu Adikura
Lanjam Pudungura
Paavi
Katchi Maarudhu
Ooru Innum Naarudhu
Yemaali
Therdhal Mudindhidhu
Virakthi Koodudhu
Komaali
Poi Vaaku Urudhigal
Ilavasa Thittangal
Arasiyalvaadhi
Vun Kitte Udhavi Ketenna
Unnoda Padhavi Ketenna
Chorus:
Ooru Poora Vun Vetti Eetu
Ooru Pakkam Konjam Yetti Paaru
Vottu-illaama Verum Vetti Pechu
Poi Vaaku Verum Kaathu (2)
Hey Inga Yaarum Seri Ille
Yen Vottu Vonnakille
English:
Looters
Bribe monger
Traitor
Switching sides
The city still stinks
Cheats
The elections are done
The desperation rises
Clowns
False promises
Freebies
Politicians
Did I ask you for aid?
Did I ask you for your seat?
The city is filled with your cut outs
Step into the hood for once
Weak prattle for the sake of votes
Lies. Just gas.
Hey. Nobody's good enough here.
My vote wasn't for you.
Rap:
Nee theruvu ore varra pore
Kalavaram parappure
Vun arakiyal arangore
Ippo yenna thara pore?
Vote-illaama therndhu edutha
Amaichar ellaam theva ille
Vida vida valarum
Vara vara puriyum
Pada pada vedikkum
Thadai ida varuvom
English:
You come and go by my streets
Spreading riots
Your Manifesto is half baked
What are you gonna offer now?
Ministers who have been elected
Without elections are not welcome.
As you let things be, it'll grow...
As it proceeds, you'll understand...
It will spark and obliterate ...
We will put an end to this
*blows conch*
Democracy is dead!
