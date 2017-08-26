A tiger cub seized by the US Border Patrol has found a new home. The male cub was adopted by the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The 5 to 6-week-old baby is in good health.He was discovered in a car crossing the US-Mexico border. A California teenager was arrested for smuggling the cub. The 18-year-old said he bought the cub for $300 in Tijuana, Mexico.
Smuggled tiger cub finds new home after being discovered at US-Mexico border
- August 26, 2017 16:22 IST
