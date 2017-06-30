Czech carmaker Skoda is reportedly looking to launch its SUV Kodiaq in India in September this year, suggest the emerging reports. Although the Kodiaq has been listed on the company website with 'coming soon' tag and the dealers of the company started accepting bookings for the model, the company is yet to divulge the details of its launch in the country.

Now a report of IndianAutos Blog reveals Skoda has finalised the launch of its two models—the Octavia vRS and new Kodiaq for September. However, the report did not specify the exact launch date of the models in the country. To be squared off against Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the Kodiaq is expected to be offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations.

Also Read: Tata Nexon India launch could be in August, spied in Red

Expected to be offered in three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style, the Kodiaq is likely to include features such as Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, engine start/stop function, electric driver seat and many more. On the safety front, expect Kodiaq to pack six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Globally, the Skoda Kodiaq gets a choice of five engines: two TDIs and three TSIs. While the engines in the range of 1.4-litre to 2.0-litre will develop power output from 123bhp to 189bhp, the most powerful petrol engine, the 2.0-litre TSI, will develop 177bhp. The most powerful diesel engine, the 2.0-TDI will be tuned to generate 189bhp. In India, the SUV is expected to get 2.0 litre diesel engine coupled to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. All engines of the Kodiaq feature Stop-Start system and brake energy recovery.

Source:IAB