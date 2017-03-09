The 2017 Six Nations Championship is one round away from moving into its final stretch, with England again calling the shots at the top, as Scotland and Ireland look to trump their neighbours to the title.

Six Nations round three results and reaction

France, Wales and Italy seem to be out of the running, but in every rugby Test match, there is a lot at stake, so expect round four of the 6 Nations to be just as riveting as the previous three.

Here is a look at all the three matches of the weekend, with the schedule, TV listings, time, date and venue.

Friday, March 10:

Wales vs Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Kickoff time: 8.05pm GMT, 9.05pm CET, 3.05pm ET, 1.35pm IST:

Ireland pulled off a fighting win over France in round three and, as a result, they find themselves in second place on the Six Nations 2017 table. Three points separate Ireland from England, who top the table, so a win over Wales is essential to stay in contention

Wales were quite disappointing in their defeat to Scotland, and while their chances of winning the Six Nations title are as good as gone, they will want to bounce back quickly from that defeat, especially considering this match will be played in front of their own fans.

Saturday, March 11:

Italy vs France at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Kickoff time: 1.30pm GMT, 2.30pm CET, 8.30am ET, 7pm IST:

Both teams are virtually out of contention for the 2017 Six Nations Championship, but there will be pride at stake and if Italy are to avoid the wooden spoon again, they need to beat France at home.

Guy Noves' men have played some outstanding rugby, without always getting the right results. The next step in their improvement will be to back up the good rugby with the desired result, starting with this match against Italy.

England vs Scotland at Twickenham in London. Kickoff time: 4pm GMT, 5pm CET, 11am ET, 9.30pm IST:

The tie of round four, the match that could decide the 2017 Six Nations champions.

Scotland absolutely must beat England if they are to stay in contention going into the final round of matches. But then, England are a feared force now in world rugby, particularly at home, and Eddie Jones men will fancy their chances of finishing off this year's contest with a big win.

England also have the extra motivation of joining the great All Blacks by winning their 18th consecutive match, which would equal New Zealand's record for a tier-one nation.