The University of Sydney is reeling from a barrage of sexual assault and ragging issues highlighted in a report by End Rape on Campus Australia. According to the document, one in 17 women has experienced sexual assault or attempted rape in their college years.

Several bizarre rituals have been described that take place on college campuses, like male students masturbating into the shampoo and conditioner bottles of their female college-mates, women being forced to drink wine from the trousers of men and freshers being locked in the bathroom and doused in buckets of rotting fish, reports Metro.

Residential university colleges across Australia allegedly have these gross rituals, claimed the Red Zone Report, which will be released at the beginning of University of Sydney's Orientation Week.

Disgusting rituals from the campus also include the 'run the gauntlet' challenge, where women are made to run in the corridor and drink wine from male students' trousers with nozzles hanging out of them. Male freshers are forced to drink beer from the end of the penises of other students in a ritual called 'bid bathing.'

To boast about their activities, male students would post pictures on Snapchat with the underwear of the girls they had slept with, with captions like "heavyweight" and "the reigning heavyweight champion." Women on campus would be sexually assaulted if they open the door of their rooms as it would be taken as consent for sex.

A student claimed in the report that she once found an unconscious female student lying outside her door, after being bruised, raped and photographed.

Not just sexual assault, students would be made to drink vomit, cow feces and urine in a competition as a part of 'initiation activities'. They would be force-fed green and red food to match the color of their vomit with the college colors.

Another annual event called the 'purge' allegedly happens at St. John's College, wherein students post embarrassing and graphic details online about the sexual activities of other students.

The University of Sydney has stated that it is working with the colleges and the End Rape on Campus Australia team to improve "campus culture for the University and five of its residential colleges." It also said that sexual assault, harassment, the role of alcohol in college settings, influence of misogyny and bullying would be focused on in the report.

"The University will continue to work with student and advocacy groups to do all it can to make its campuses safe and welcoming for all students," said the statement.