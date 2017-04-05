For Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar, son of late legendary star Rajkumar and brother of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Mollywood is an industry he looks up to. In his recent conversation with a Malayalam news channel, he opened up on his love for Malayalam movies, his favourite actors, all time favourite film, and the recent releases Oppam and Angamaly Diaries.

When asked about Shivaraj Kumar's favourite actor in Malayalam, he was all praise for young star Dulquer Salmaan, who is one of the most bankable actors of the industry. "I am a big fan of Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan, an ardent fan of him, amazing actor and an youngster doing characters to that level, I have never seen any newcomer doing it, he is such a brilliant actor [sic]," the Kannada superstar is heard saying in the video released by Manorama News.

Meanwhile, the Shivalinga actor has also appreciated the filmmaking style of Lijo Jose Pellissery in his latest release Angamaly Diaries, and he is all praise for the 11-minute long climax scene of the realistic entertainer done in a single shot incorporating as many as 1,000 people. "There is a special fight in Angamaly Diaries where he has taken a fight of 11 minutes in one shot. This is something unique. Even India can do this type of techniques [sic]," he added.

Also read: Interview: Meet Shameer Muhammed, the editor of Angamaly Diaries

Shivaraj Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of Mohanlal's superhit Oppam's Kannada remake, which the actor considers as a special project. "I wanted to do Oppam. I had stopped doing remakes for 15 years, but this film was a special one. If it was a regular film, I would not have done it," Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu actor said.

Read Mohanlal's Oppam movie review

However, when asked which is that one special Malayalam film that he wants to see remade in Kannada, he named the classic 1965 movie Chemmeen, directed by Ramu Kariat. "I feel Chemmeen would be a lovely subject. It is my lifetime favourite. I cry whenever I see the film. I cannot forget Madhu and Sheela in my life, they are always in my mind. Such a beautiful woman, I have never seen such a beautiful heroine. And Madhu has performed well in that film. There are very few films like Chemmeen in India."

Here's what Shivaraj Kumar has to say about his love towards Malayalam cinema: