The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Friday after Air India filed a complaint against the lawmaker for assaulting its staff on board.

According to a poll conducted by IBT Media India, 66 percent voters think that Gaikwad should be arrested and produced in court while 5 percent thought he was not wrong. Social media has also been seeking action against the lawmaker for his violent behaviour on flight.

"A case has been registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) of the IPC. We are transferring the case to Crime Branch for thorough probe," Delhi Police spokesperson Dependra Pathak said. It is a non-bailable, cognizable and non-compoundable offence.

In counter measure, the MP complained to the Delhi Police that he was made to travel in an economy class seat by Air India even though he had a business class ticket. He alleged that he was abused, yelled at and pushed by the Air India staff. He had initially dared the Delhi Police to arrest him.

Gaikwad was put on a no-fly list by five airlines on Friday, which was further supported by two more airlines. His return ticket was cancelled by Air India and IndiGo, forcing him to take a train to Pune from Delhi.

Gaikwad, who had accepted hitting the Air India staff, was unrepentant and wanted the staff to apologise to him.