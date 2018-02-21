Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been vocal about his thoughts but at a right time. While he kept mum about the Padmaavat controversy, the actor has finally spoken up and also expressed his concerns about sending his kids -- Aryan, Suhana, AbRam -- to theatres.

"We might at times not voice our opinion because as a 52-year-old father, I want all the children and family go and watch the film in theatres, safe and sound," IANS quoted SRK as saying.

"I want kids to go back home safely after watching the film, even if they dislike my film. I am more concern about the security of my son and other kids. That is the responsibility of an entertainer," he added.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat faced a lot of trouble from fringe groups who wanted to ban the release. While many celebs were outspoken about the issue, SRK seemed to have taken a wise decision for talking about it now when the matter calmed down.

The actor took a stand for all the celebrities who chose to keep quiet during the controversy and said: "We ignored such non-constitutional people for a greater reason".

"People said why are these big stars are not coming up with their opinion and hiding behind? Honestly, we don't have to hide anywhere. The simple truth is, the more prominent actors talk about them, the more popularity they (Karni Sena) would gain. The ideal action is to ignore them, not to talk about them."

Shah Rukh expressed his views in a panel discussion on 'Media - Shaping the Future and Entertainment' at Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018, Mumbai.

While we are fans of SRK's speeches, the actor is also known for his hospitality. He was recently spotted with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mumbai. Justin Trudeau was with his wife and two children. Here are the pictures:

