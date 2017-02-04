The Oppo A57 is finally available in India for purchase months after it was launched in China. It hit the stores in its home country in November last year, before its unveiling in India in late January 2017.

Unlike Xiaomi, Lenovo and other smartphone makers that usually sell their products via flash sale, Oppo is making its OPPO A57 available both online and offline. It is currently available for purchase on three major online retailers -- Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

Priced at Rs 14,990 (around $220), the OPPO A57 is known for its selfie camera armed with Bokeh effect that blurs the background automatically before clicking a photo.

OPPO A57 specifications:

The device sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocking at 1.4 GHz, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. It features a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 2,900mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the OPPO A57 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth v4.1, and GPS.