Selena Gomez is reportedly set to make her former boyfriend Justin Bieber and the whole world jealous of her relationship with Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd by preparing a special gift for him.

It will be the first time in her life, the former Disney star could be mixing her personal life with the professional to bring out something unique and extra ordinary. She has reportedly hinted about it on social media with a couple of photos.

The fans of Hands To Myself singer were really surprised to see her back in studio through a few photos she uploaded on Instagram. In the images, she is seen hanging around with her close friends Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels.

Selena's social media post sparked several speculations about her new musical project and the inspiration for it. Industry insiders stated that she will dedicate the project to her beau.

A source close to Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend revealed that The Weeknd inspired her a lot to be back in studio and start making some new musical tracks. According to the person, she will focus on her professional life for the next couple of weeks.

"It's unlikely she'll be making any tracks directly about Abel. Sel's way too classy for that. [But] she has definitely gathered more than a little inspiration from their relationship over the past few months!" an industry insider told a representative of Hollywood Life.

There is already a buzz that the celebrity couple will be exchanging their wedding vows after the Canadian singer wraps up his live concert tour titled Starboy: Legend Of The Fall 2017. The fans of Selena can keep their ears to the ground for news on the celebrity marriage.