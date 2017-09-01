A pizza shop in Liverpool was attacked with fireworks in an incident connected to a recent shooting on the street outside. An unknown man pushed a box of lit fireworks into the shop. Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident but the shop was littered with spent firework.
Scary CCTV footage shows thug attack pizza shop with exploding fireworks
- September 1, 2017 16:05 IST
