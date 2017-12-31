The winners of SBS Entertainment Awards 2017 have been revealed. Popular variety show My Ugly Duckling bagged six awards, including the grand prize (Daesang).
The mothers of Kim Gun Mo, Park Soo Hong, Tony Ahn and Lee Sang Min received the grand prize. During the acceptance speech Park Soo Hong's mother Jin In Sook said that they never thought the program would do so well.
However, Lee Sang Min's mother Im Yeo Soon could not attend the star-studded event due to some health issues. While addressing the crowd, the young entertainer struggled to hold back his tears.
"I'm in a better place in my life where I can finally be a good son to my mother, and it breaks my heart that she falls ill often," the former member of hip hop and dance group Roo'ra said.
Check out the complete winners list below:
- Grand prize (Daesang): Lee Sun Mi, Ji In Sook, Lee Ok Jin and Im Yeo Soon for My Ugly Duckling
- Top Excellence Award for Variety show: Ji Suk Jin for Running Man
- Top Excellence Award for talk show: Seo Jang Hoon for Same Bed Different Dreams 2- You Are My Destiny and My Ugly Duckling
- Producers' Award: Kim Byung Man for Law of the Jungle
- Excellence Award for Variety: Kang Soo Ji for Burning Youth
- Excellence Award for talk show: Kim Joon Hyun for Fantastic Duo 2 and Tony Ahn for My Ugly Duckling
- Global Star Award: Running Man team
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Baek Jong Won for Baek Jong Won's Food Truck
- Hot Star of the Year Award: Chu Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaguang for Same Bed Different Dreams 2- You Are My Destiny
- Program of the Year Award: My Ugly Duckling for Variety show and Finding Genius for Educational program
- Top Excellence MC Award: Jun Hyun Moo for Variety show K-pop Star 6 and Master Key and Kim Suk Hoon for Educational program Curious Story Y
- Scene Stealer Award: Park Myung Soo for Single Wife and Yoon Jung Soo for My Ugly Duckling
- Best Entertainer Award: Lee Yoo Ri for Single Wife and Kim Kwang Gyu for Burning Youth
- Best Challenge Award: Brown Eyed Girls' Narsha for Honey – 100-year Guest, gugudan's Kim Sejeong for Law of the Jungle and Jo Bo Ah for Law of the Jungle
- Best Teamwork Award: Burning Youth
- Best Couple Award: Jun So Min and Lee Kwang Soo for Running Man
- Screenwriter Award: No Yoon for Variety show Same Bed Different Dreams 2- You Are My Destiny, Jun Jin Shil for Radio program Boom Boom Power and Jang Yoon Jung for Educational show SBS Special – War of Fathers.
- Mobile Icon Award: Park Na Rae for Park Na Rae's Copy and Paste Show and Kim Ki Soo for Do You Want to Live Pretty or Not?
- Radio DJ Award: Kim Sook and Song Eun Yi for Song Eun Yi, Kim Sook's Unni's Radio and Kim Young Chul for Kim Young Chul's Power FM
- Rookie Award for Variety show: Jun So Min for Running Man and Wanna One's Kang Daniel for Master Key
- Rookie Award for talk show: Jung Jae Eun for Single Wife and Lee Sang Min for My Ugly Duckling