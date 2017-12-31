The winners of SBS Entertainment Awards 2017 have been revealed. Popular variety show My Ugly Duckling bagged six awards, including the grand prize (Daesang).

The mothers of Kim Gun Mo, Park Soo Hong, Tony Ahn and Lee Sang Min received the grand prize. During the acceptance speech Park Soo Hong's mother Jin In Sook said that they never thought the program would do so well.

However, Lee Sang Min's mother Im Yeo Soon could not attend the star-studded event due to some health issues. While addressing the crowd, the young entertainer struggled to hold back his tears.

"I'm in a better place in my life where I can finally be a good son to my mother, and it breaks my heart that she falls ill often," the former member of hip hop and dance group Roo'ra said.

Check out the complete winners list below: