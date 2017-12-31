Romantic fantasy thriller While You Were Sleeping and family drama Sister Is Alive are big winners of SBS Drama Awards 2017, which was held on Sunday (December 31) night. Both the shows bagged five awards each.

The romantic fantasy drama, starring Suzy Bae and Lee Jong Suk, took home Top Excellence award in Acting, Excellence award in Acting, Best Couple award and Best Supporting Actor award.

The family award, featuring Jang Seo Hee and Kim Ju Hyeon in lead roles, also received awards in Top Excellence and Excellence in Acting categories. The show was even declared as the winner in Best New Actress category.

Meanwhile, the crime thriller series Defendant bagged the most important awards of the night – Grand Prize (Daesang), Best Character and Best Picture awards.

Check out the complete winners list below: