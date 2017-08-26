The alt-right Freedom Rally in the park just below San Franciscos Golden Gate Bridge on 26 August is being staged by a group called Patriot Prayer. Last weekend, counter-protesters drowned out a similar rally in Boston.
San Francisco braces for Alt-Right patriot prayer rally
