Last month, Samsung announced the revival of Galaxy Note7 with a safer battery in select Asian markets. Now, images of the refurbished device dubbed as Galaxy Note 7R has surfaced online in Vietnam hinting at an imminent launch in Asia.

A community blog, Samsung VN, has posted photos of the Galaxy Note 7R (SM-N935). It shows an Android-Nougat powered device, which looks identical to the ill-fated original model (SM-N930). The front panel houses two camera module and IR sensor top and at the bottom, it features a physical home-button-cum-finger print sensor. However, the battery is 3,200mAh, 300mAh less compared to the old model.

There are no images of the device's rear and there is a dearth of information on internal hardware specification of Galaxy Note 7R. Rumour has it that, RAM, camera, storage capacity and display size will remain same. Only the battery, will be replaced in the new model and sold for lower price in select markets provided Samsung gets approval from the regulatory authorities.

[Note: Samsung has confirmed the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will not be released in the US]

Will Samsung Galaxy Note 7R attract buyers?

If not for the defective battery, Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 would have hit Apple's uninspiring iPhone 7 series sales real hard.

The former was inarguably the best phone of 2016. It had every possible feature a flagship should have including innovative Iris scanner features, improved stylus and more, but the defective battery ruined its reputation.

Samsung had recalled 2.3 million Galaxy Note 7 units after it announced the complete suspension of sale and production. Even after several months, despite the danger, many are still using it and this has forced Samsung to develop a software update with kill-switch, which will make the original Galaxy Note 7 battery to stop charging and render it useless.

So, we believe Samsung's Galaxy Note 7R will definitely attract buyers, provided the company go the extra mile in terms of marketing.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung products.