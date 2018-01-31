Samsung is at present the second largest tech company in the world while Apple remains in the top spot. But unlike other tech giants like Google, Facebook and Apple which have their own messaging apps, Samsung does not have a messenger app of its own yet. Now it seems like the South Korean giant wants to join the race with its own messenger app called 'Uhssup' to compete with the popular messaging app WhatsApp from Facebook.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, Samsung has recently filed a trademark application for the 'Uhssup' brand name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The application was filed on January 26 by a law firm based in London.

The application contains a description that describes Samsung's Uhssup as, "Downloadable software in the nature of a mobile application for displaying and sharing a user's location, and finding and locating other users."

"Downloadable software in the nature of a mobile application for displaying and sharing a user's location, and finding and locating other users; Computer software for use in social networking, namely, software for displaying and sharing a user's location and finding, locating, and interacting with other users; computer software for use in searching, transmitting, receiving, storing, accessing, finding, organizing and viewing geographic location information and providing content based on location; Software; Application software for smart phones." - Samsung's trademark application with the EUIPO

From the above description, it can be deduced that Samsung Uhsupp is a mobile application for sharing one's real-time location with other users. In addition, users can locate and find other users via the app.

And although, the description does not mention it as a chat app, or elaborate on what type of communication is possible on the app, it is certain that Samsung is working on a social media app and intends to launch it for its Galaxy smartphone users to find each other more easily and keep in touch with one another.

Not much is known currently about the app, but it is possible that Samsung might reveal more information when the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are unveiled on February 25.

Meanwhile, Facebook-owned WhatsApp launched a similar location sharing feature back in October last year, which makes it possible for users to share their real-time location with friends on their contact list. Facebook too, had introduced a similar function several months back on Facebook Messenger. Google also added a similar functionality to Google Maps last year.

Source: LetsGoDigital

