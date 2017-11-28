Leading smartphone-maker Samsung is reportedly planning to sign a new contractor for the Galaxy S9's fingerprint sensor.

Samsung is in the final stages of talks with Taiwan-based Egis Technology (Egistec), which has long been the primary supplier of fingerprint sensor for Samsung mid-range and entry-level A, J and C-series phones. Now, Egistec will soon make biometric sensors for the premium Galaxy S series.

"Winning fingerprint sensor orders for Samsung's Galaxy S-series models will enable Egistec to generate net profits of as high as NT$2 billion (USD $66.6 million) in 2018", The Commercial Times reported quoting market analysts.

However, there is no word on whether the Galaxy S9 will have the advanced optical on-screen finger print sensor. Latest reports indicate that Samsung will keep the sensor on the back, but thankfully it will be shifted well below the camera module so that there is lesser chances of the finger touching the camera lens while unlocking the phone screen, which was major issue in the Note8 and the Galaxy S8 series, where the biometric sensor was placed right beside the camera.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series: All you need to know

Like the 2017-series, Samsung Galaxy S9 will come in two variants — one a generic 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (codename: Star 1; model number: SM-G960) and the 6.2-inch S9 Plus (codename: Star 2; model number: SM-G965) — and have near-identical design language of the S8 series, but will have major bump in terms of internal hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to house 10nm class chipsets and depending on the region of sale, they will be offered in Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in US, China and select countries) or Samsung's Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe and others). They will be backed by 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage.

There is no word on camera hardware in terms of MP count, but will surely have two camera sensors with bigger lens having wider aperture to offer good quality images under low-light conditions.

Also, Samsung is planning to bring much advanced Iris scanner and facial recognition technology in the Galaxy S9 series on par with Apple iPhone X's FaceID feature.

If rumours are to be believed Samsung is planning to showcase the new Galaxy S9 series at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas (January 9-12).

