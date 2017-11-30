Leading smartphone-maker Samsung has launched the much-awaited Gear Sport smartwatch and Fit2 Pro in India.

Both devices made their global debut at the acclaimed IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2017 in September, and are now ready to hit the Indian stores in December.

The Gear Fit2 Pro is a top-notch smart fitness tracker. It flaunts 1.5-inch super AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, capable of handling wide-range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

Furthermore, it has 5 ATM (Atmospheres) water resistance rating. For those unaware, 1 ATM is the standard pressure of the atmosphere at sea level. [In layman terms, pressure the object faces at about 10 metres deep (33 feet) underwater].

So, this means Gear Sport will be able resist water getting inside until the pressure of the water is 5 ATM, which translates to 50 feet (165 feet) under water.

Inside, it houses a dual-core CPU, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage and a 200mAh cell.

Another notable aspect of the Gear Fit2 Pro is it comes with inbuilt GPS to track running, and also supports Speedo's new Speed On application to track swimming lap count, lap time, stroke type and more.

On the other hand, the new Gear Sport, as the name suggests, is a rugged smartwatch with MIL-STD-810G certification and 5 ATM ratings, same as the Gear Fit2 Pro series.

It comes with visually-appealing minimalistic design: a circular bezel with a 1.2-inch super AMOLED (360x360p) display that has Gorilla Glass 3 shield.

It is powered by a 1.0GHz dual-core processor running Tizen OS with 768MB RAM, 4GB internal storage and a 300mAh battery with wireless charging capability.

One praiseworthy attribute of the new Gear Sport is it helps owners remote-control Samsung IoT (Internet-of-Things)-enabled Smart Hub devices such as refrigerators and air conditioners via the Samsung Connect feature.

Users can also use the Gear Sport as aa pointer on PowerPoint presentations and Gear VR headgear. Furthermore, it boasts NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, which allows owners to make contact-less payments via the Samsung Pay option.

The new Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro cost Rs 22,990 and Rs 13,590, respectively.

Key specifications of Samsung Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro: