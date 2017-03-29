20:54 IST: With extended display, Samsung has incorporated virtual home button right on the screen.

20:47 IST: Justin Denison, Samsung America head takes stage to elaborate the Galaxy S8 series Infinity display.

20:45 IST: Samsung Galaxy S8's official video ad goes live and its awesome.

20:42 IST: Koh confirms Galaxy S8 will come with Bixby digital assistant, and new display aspect ratio standard and infinity display features.

20:35 IST: Koh once again re-iterates Samsung's commitment to safety, quality and craftman ship in mobile development.

20:33 IST: Now, DJ Koh, Samsung mobile chief, comes on stage. Koh begins his keynote speech by remembering the Galaxy Note7 fiasco and humbly speaking of the lessons learnt from it.

20:30 IST: Way to go, Samsung kicks off the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event right on time. It starts off with off the video ad featuring a birth of a baby.

In about few minutes, Samsung, is all set to pull the wraps off the much awaited flagship of the 2017, dubbed as the Galaxy S8 at in Lincoln Center, New York City.

It has also made arrangements to webcast the launch programme online. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 unveiling event is scheduled to kick-off at 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:30 p.m. IST).

Having hit with a huge dent to its brand image over the Galaxy Note7 battery fiasco, Samsung, is under huge pressure to make the Galaxy S8 grand success or else face losing numero uno smartphone-maker tag to Apple, which is rumoured to be making special anniversary iPhone X series with top-of-the-line hardware along wit innovative features including Augmented Reality (AR) capability.

Samsung too, has reportedly made radical changes in the Galaxy S8 series, especially in terms of display design language, security system (Iris scanner + fingerprint sensor), refreshing user experience via digital assistant, new camera module and more.

