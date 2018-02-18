Samsung, which is confirmed to announce the 2018-series Android flagship phone Galaxy S9 series, is also rumored to unveil the new premium tablet Galaxy Tab S4. Now, the device has been spotted on a benchmarking website, giving us a glimpse into its key features.

The 2017-series Galaxy Tab S3 was a powerful tablet, and most importantly one of the best feature-rich devices with enough power, and also with the best-in-class display [Hands-on REVIEW] to take on the Apple iPad Pro series. Now, its successor will take the battle to the next level.

A Samsung device bearing model number SM-T835, understood to be the Galaxy Tab S4, has made a stop at GFXBench, revealing that the device will house the powerful Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, which can clock up to a staggering 2.3GHz, backed by the Adreno 540 graphics engine, Google's latest Android Oreo software, sumptuous 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

It is also said to house a feature-rich 12MP primary camera on the back with dedicated LED flash, full HD (1920x1080p) video recording and HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo-taking capability. On the front, it features a 7MP snapper with full-HD video recording ability.

As far as the display is concerned, the Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to sport a massive 10.5-inch display having 2,560x1,600p resolution and five-finger gesture support. Though there is no mention of the type of the screen, the company is expected to feature a top-notch super-AMOLED display, like the ones we see in premium smartphones. Its predecessor's screen is also made of same material.

There is no mention of the S-Pen stylus, but it is expected to accompany the Galaxy Tab S4 like the Galaxy Tab S3, which makes the Samsung tablets stand out among rival brands. There is no one in the market that can match the versatility of the S-Pen. It offers multiple functionalities, be it taking notes right on the display, editing videos and images, creating 15-seconds GIFs and many more things.

Users need not even open the Notes app with the stylus around. They can start writing on the home page and jot down the notes, as the intuitive Galaxy Tab S series will automatically trigger the application once the user pulls the S-Pen from its socket, like we see the Galaxy Note8 phablet series.

Samsung is slated to host Galaxy Unpacked 2018 on February 25, one day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) in Barcelona (February 26-March 1). As said before, fans can expect to witness the launch of the Galaxy S9 (& S9+) and the Galaxy Tab S4 in ord around MWC 2018.

