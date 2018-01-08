Samsung's 2018-series Android flagship phones — the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ — are expected to come with two and four RAM+storage options, respectively.

A Chinese tipster, citing a company insider, has claimed on social media site Weibo that the generic Galaxy S9 will be offered in two options — 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage. The bigger-screen Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models in major markets across the world.

He added that Samsung has plans to release a limited-edition Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and massive 512GB storage in select markets.

There is no official evidence to validate the report, but we just can't ignore it right away, as Samsung in the past has launched limited-edition flagship Galaxy S series phones with huge storage and fancy colour options, particularly around the time of the release of comic-based movies.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series: All you need to know

As said before, Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be coming in two variants — one a generic 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (codename: Star 1; model number: SM-G960) and the 6.2-inch S9 Plus (codename: Star 2; model number: SM-G965).

Except for the screen size, the devices will have almost the same design language seen in the S8 series but with one key change.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S9 series' cover case images surfaced online revealing that the standard Galaxy S9 will have just one primary shooter on the back, whereas the S9+ will have a dual-camera sensor similar to the Galaxy Note8.

They are rumoured to come with in-display fingerprint sensors developed by Synaptics and improve on the Infinity Display with much thinner bezels compared to the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to come with 10nm class chipsets, and, depending on the region of sale, will be offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China and select countries) or Samsung's Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe and other places).

Rumours are rife that Samsung is also improving its Iris scanner and facial recognition technology in the Galaxy S9 series on a par with Apple iPhone X's FaceID feature.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S9 and the S9+ on February 27 and showcase them at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona (February 26-March 1). It is slated to hit stores in mid-March.

