Samsung is all set to launch its highly-anticipated Galaxy Note 8 device on August 23 in New York while speculation is rife about its availability and release strategy across the globe. Meanwhile, the company is offering some massive discounts on the unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets on the US and International variants, ahead of the Note 8 launch.

Amazon

Amazon is offering $150 off on the unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ (64GB) for the US variant. The US variant of Galaxy S8 is now retailing at $574.99 while its international variant is priced at $630 after a discount of $270.

On the other hand, the US variant of S8+ is selling at $674.99 while its international variant is retailing at $718.49 with a discount of $281. All the Amazon offers are currently limited to the midnight black variants only.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering a similar $150 discount on unlocked models of Galaxy S8 and S8+ in midnight black and coral blue options. You can save an additional $300 on Verizon, $400 on Sprint with new lines, or $350 on upgrades.

Samsung.com

Samsung is also offering the same $150 discount on unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets for the 64GB model on select colours. Prospective buyers can avail an additional $150 discount on all trade-ins with qualifying models of Samsung, Apple and LG.

The qualifying models of Samsung include the following: Galaxy Note 5, S5, S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge. Coming to Apple, the iPhone SE, 5, 5S, 6/6 plus, 6S/6S plus or 7/7 plus are eligible for the trade-in offer. Finally, LG trade-ins are available on the G4, G5, G6 and Google's Pixel/Pixel XL.

Galaxy Note 8 specifications

Moving on to Note8's rumoured specs, it is expected to come with a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC, a large 6.3in Super AMOLED Quad HD+ display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio, 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

The flagship phablet is expected to ship in three vibrant colours including black, orchid grey and new deep blue. Rumours suggest that it could ship with a smaller 3,300mAh battery to keep its thickness and weight in check for a sleek and stylish look. It is also likely to include an improved S-Pen with revolutionary features like the ability to pin handwritten notes to the Always-on display.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to include a wide angle 13MP sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens as part of its dual camera setup, which also features a 3x optical zoom and support for optical image stabilisation feature.

Galaxy Note 8 Availability and Price

The Note 8 is touted to be the most expensive Samsung phone with its estimated retail price hovering around $1,000 in the Korean market while other markets might see a price hike of $100.