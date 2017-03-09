As we get closer to Samsung's much-awaited 'Galaxy Unpacked 2017' event, more details of the Galaxy S8 are starting to flood the internet. Now, the price and colour options of the Galaxy S7 successor have got leaked.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 is expected to come in three colours, including the two regular shades — black and silver — and a brand new violet shade. We have already seen how gorgeous Huawei Honor 8's sapphire blue variant (image below) looks and if Samsung really does unveil the lavender-hued Galaxy S8, we have no doubt that it would turn out to be a fan-favourite.

Also read: Huawei Honor 8 hands-on review: A promising camera phone

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung's generic Galaxy S8 is expected to cost €799 (approx. $843/Rs. 56,301) and the top-end Galaxy S8 Plus will set you back by €899 (roughly $949/Rs.63,348), said Roland Quandt, a prolific Twitter spy.

Though there is no proof to validate Quandt's claims, he has got a pretty good track record of predicting features and release dates of unreleased smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S8: What we know so far

As per recent reports, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 series comes in two variants based on screen-sizes — a generic one having 5.8-inch screen and another with 6.2-inch display. Both models are expected to boast QHD (2560x1440p) resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be out in Black, Silver and Violet (!) colors, retail listings show. S8 priced at 799, S8+ at 899 Euro. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 7, 2017

Depending on the region of sale, Galaxy S8 series will come in either Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU (America, Europe and select developed markets) or Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9 series octa-core processor. Both the chipsets are based on 10nm FinFET class architecture, which make phones consume less power and yet operate (or respond) faster.

Other stipulated features include 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, 12MP dual Pixel camera, 8MP front snapper integrated with IR emitter to act as Iris scanner, Android Nougat and AI-based Bixby digital assistant.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S8 round-up: 8 most anticipated feature upgrades over Galaxy S7 series

Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked 2017' is slated to kick off on March 29. Before that, more details of the Galaxy S8 series may get leaked.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Samsung Galaxy S8 series.