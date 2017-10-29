Samsung had released the critical BlueBorne security patches to several high-end Galaxy S, Note and A series phones in the monthly update in September.

The company rolled out similar firmware to the budget Galaxy J7 (2017) in October. Now it is the turn of the Galaxy J5 (2017) to receive it.

Samsung is currently rolling out the security patch with firmware number J530FXXU1AQI3 to the Galaxy J5 (2017) in select regions of Europe via OTA (Over-The-Air), reported Samsung community blog GalaxyClub.

Here's why Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) series owners need to upgrade new software immediately:

For those unaware, a new vulnerability dubbed the BlueBorne malware has been detected that can take control of 5.3 billion devices ranging from laptops, wireless speakers, car entertain systems to Android phones and also select Apple iPhones, iPads and iPods (running iOS 9.4.3 or less) out of the total 8.3 billion devices in the world.

It is believed that the BlueBorne malware can allow hackers to highjack a device and steal sensitive data wirelessly through Bluetooth.

Several device-makers have announced they will release the patch. Motorola did it recently to the flagship phone Moto Z2 Force.

Samsung, which is known to show stepmotherly treatment to budget phones, has changed its stance considering the severity of the issue, and offered the security update to the budget Galaxy J5 (2017) series.

Since, the Galaxy J series has some of the bestselling models for the company in emerging markets like India, it is expected to expand the rollout process to other models in coming days, and this will help it build a positive rapport with Samsung patrons.

As of now, device users are advised to instal the update once they get the software notification.

Here's how to instal security OTA (Over-The-Air) update on your Samsung phone:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the country. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

