Earlier in the month, Samsung released the Android 7.0 Nougat to its flagship Galaxy S7 (& S7 edge) series and it was believed that the company would expand the roll-out to 2015 series flagship Galaxy S6 and Note 5 series. But it has come to light that the company is also testing the new software on mid-range Galaxy A series.

Samsung's Galaxy A5 (2016) bearing model-number: SM-A525F has made its way to the Geekbench performance testing site. It is interesting to note the device is running Google's mobile OS v7.0 hinting that the South Korean company is almost done with internal alpha testing and would soon commence beta trial with a select group of public testers.

If history is any indication, Samsung might take a month if not more to fully test the software for bugs and after receiving good feed-back from beta testers, it will officially roll-out the Android Nougat to public en masse.

Samsung Galaxy A5(2016)comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and when they get the new Nougat software, the device owners will be able enjoy features including night mode to lessen strain on eyes, animations, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options, enhanced boot security and more.

Other Samsung devices, which are expected to get Android Nougat include 2016 series- Galaxy J7, J5, A7, A3, A9, A9 Pro and the recently released Galaxy C7 and C5.

