After releasing the Android Nougat to 2016-series flagship phones—Galaxy S6 and the S6 edge, Samsung has begun rolling out the Google v7.0 mobile OS to the marquee phablet Galaxy Note 5.

As of now, the new update is being deployed in select regions of Asia including Turkey. It bears version number: N920CXXU3CQC7 and the Galaxy Note 5 owners are advised to clear space of minimum 1.5GB for the firmware, as it weighs 1.3GB in size, reported SamMobile.

Also read: Google Family Link app launched to help parents control children's mobile activity; here's how to get started

What features are coming with Android Nougat to the Galaxy Note 5:

Android Nougat brings the multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation and more.

In addition to Google's Nougat features, Samsung has incorporated several custom features including Always On Display that lets you change the clock colour, improved accessibility, lock screen customised to display enhanced notification, card dynamic adjustment of display size, improved calendar, titles displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use your own image for the display, and newer clock styles.

The revamped home screen also supports the Launcher shortcut feature for quick options, direct Reply to notifications, refurbished call screen that clearly represents call status for received call, more simplified UI, swipe on camera support, Smart Manager and improved Power Saver settings.

How to install Android Nougat update on Samsung Galaxy Note 5:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, the device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Samsung is expected expand the Galaxy Note 5 Android Nougat roll-out process to more areas in the coming weeks.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung Android Nougat release schedules.