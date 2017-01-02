The ongoing feud in the Samajwadi Party (SP) saw a number of twists and turns on Monday, as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav emerged on top in the tussle to display his power within the party. However, the day also saw his loyalist Ram Gopal Yadav being thrown out of the party yet again by Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Several more developments are expected to happen on Monday as each faction within the SP looks to establish legitimacy by claiming the party's official poll symbol — the bicycle — for itself. Will Mulayam bounce back, or will Akhilesh plant himself at the top of the regional behemoth?

Here are live updates from battleground SP on Monday, January 2, 2017:

10:55 am IST: Amar Singh continues to show his support for Mulayam, saying: "He once said: 'Amar Singh is not in my dal (party) but in my dil (heart). It will be a sad day when he expels me from his heart. The party has no importance for me.

10:50 am IST: Shivpal Singh Yadav says brother Mulayam is national president of the SP at this time, and "I will be with him till my last breath."

Meanwhile, Amar Singh says: "If I was by his side and became a hero once, I have no qualms in becoming the villain by continuing to do so."

10:40 am IST: Mulayam and Amar Singh are expected to visit the Election Commission office at 2 pm to stake claim to the SP election symbol. This could be one of the several reasons behind Mulayam's Delhi visit.

Mulayam tells reporters that the SP's election symbol is his signature. Amar Singh says he is and will always be by Mulayam's side.

10:20 am IST: Mulauam Singh Yadav has denied reports that he is unhealthy. He also says the news media has always been with him, and that he has never partaken in corruption, and has been cleared of wrongdoings by the Supreme Court.

He is now expected to go to Delhi soon. Who he will meet there or what he will do is not clear yet.

10:05 am IST: Akhilesh has now called a meeting of party MLAs at 11 am.

9:30 am IST: Akhilesh Yadav is expected to approach the Election Commission of India (EC) later in the day to claim the SP's official poll symbol — the bicycle — for himself.

9 am IST: Snubbed SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted on Monday morning that his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav had cancelled the national convention of the party that he had called on January 5. He also urged party workers to concentrate on their individual constituencies to ensure electoral wins for the SP in the upcoming elections.