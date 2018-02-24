A 22-year-old man was arrested after his parents foiled an assassination plot that he was planning to inherit their property. The accused, who lives in the Russian city resort of Sochi, wanted to assassinate his parents and 10-year-old sister.

The parents of the accused had hired a detective over fears that their lives may be in danger. The detective unearthed the plot after which the parents informed the police.

To nab him red-handed, an undercover cop approached the accused as a hitman. The police team later got his parents to play dead and sent photographs as proof.

According to the Sun, the man was tricked into believing that he was hiring a trained assassin. He agreed to pay the fee demanded by the contract killer and had asked the assassin to send pictures of his dead parents once the job was done.

The family played along and faked their deaths complete with blood splashed around them along with fake stab wounds which appeared fatal. The pictures of the 'crime scene' were then sent to the son.

The accused had also drawn a floor plan informing the 'assassin' about the security cameras and how to avoid the dogs, The Sun revealed.

The man was delighted to see the images of his parents and agreed to pay a fee of £38,000 ($53,000) to the hitman after he received his inheritance.

The man was arrested and made a shocking revelation that he had previously plotted to kill his family on two occasions. "He wanted to get rid of parents because they were not giving him money," a police official was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"He looked on the internet to get information about how to carry out the murders. The criminal wanted to put pills in the kettle to poison his parents but his father found out something was wrong."

"Then the son planned to break a thermometer in his parents' car so that they were poisoned with mercury vapours. But he got cold feet," the official added.

The accused now faces 15 years in jail. His father runs a major educational institution in Sochi and the family owns a huge house and a car.