The roof of a godown collapsed in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh after a fire broke out on Friday morning.

Several labourers are feared trapped inside the godown.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of a godown collapses in Lucknow after fire broke out, labourers feared trapped. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

More details are awaited.