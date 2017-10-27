The waters of Romes Trevi Fountain, one of Italys top tourist attractions, turned red on October 26 after a man dumped dye into the main pool, a city official said. Police detained the man responsible, a statement from the mayors office said, as city officials assessed if there had been any damage to the 18th century landmark.
Romes Trevi Fountain runs red after man pours dye in water
- October 27, 2017 13:14 IST
