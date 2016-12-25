The Christmas weekend is witnessing many big budget and big banner movies releasing. The weekend opens up to Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, Passengers, Fox's Assassin's Creed, Universal's Sing, Martin Scorsese's Silence and Denzel Washington-Viola Davis starrer Fences, among many other movie releases.

While the reviews of these movies have been out long before the release, the final public verdict is coming in form of box office collections. And we have a clear winner of the Christmas weekend. Despite releasing a week before the Christmas, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been going strong at the box office, firmly sitting on the number one position.

The film has already made over $221 million until December 22, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie debuted with $155 million at the box office. The website reports that the film recorded the fourth biggest Monday and Tuesday box office collections in December as it earned about $357 million since debuting internationally.

Until December 22, Box Office Mojo reports that Rogue One's position was followed by Universal's animated movie, Sing. The Zootopia meets American Idol concept has cashed in the second highest Christmas weekend collection. The film has made an estimate of $13 million, Box Office Mojo records. The movie, voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly, has already garnered good reviews from critics. The film released on December 21.

While the movie has got disastrous reviews from critics; Lawrence and Pratt's Passengers has opened reasonably well at the box office. The film has opened to an estimate of $4 million as on December 23. This is followed by Why Him, starring James Franco and Bryan Cranston, which made about $3 million on the opening day and Assassin's Creed making $3 million, Box Office Mojo reports.

Other movies like Silence and Fences have opened to $64,000 and $26,000, respectively. The movies are likely to pick up over the week. The popular audience choice of this year's Christmas releases will be evident only in a week's time.