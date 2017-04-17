At least 13 people were injured in a clash at Hyderabad's Chikkadpally area on Sunday when an incident of road rage turned communal. The incidence took place between two different religious communities. The police identified five major miscreants from each group, and took them into custody.

The clash started with an altercation about rash driving between a couple of people who were drunk near Ambedkar College in Bagh Lingampally. The person who was beaten up then called his brother and other relatives. Soon 50-70 people had gathered at the location.

Police responded within minutes, DCP Joel Davis told the International Business Times, India. They tried to calm the crowd but clashes took place, leaving 14 people injured. The mob also pelted stones and destroyed vehicles. Reinforcements were then brought in to control the situation.

The injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

The spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan, told IBT India that the altercation broke out when the Muslims refused to chant "Jai Shree Ram".

"Hyderabad Police should have taken strict action against the culprits; instead they booked a counter case on the attackers and the injured. Since last Sree Ram Navami and Hunuman Jayanthi BJP MLA Raja Singh and his followers are trying to flare up communal feeling," Khan said. "Since the 12 percent reservation given to Muslims by TRS government, BJP wants to polarise the situation. It is sad that Hyderabad Police can't sense the coming danger that may blow up near Bakrid festival."

BJP state president K Laxman refused to comment on the incident when IBT India contacted him.