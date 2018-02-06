A few weeks ago, Katrina Kaif opened up about the reports of her being sidelined by Aamir Khan and letting Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh take charge as the lead actress in the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan.

As the reports of Katrina being upset are doing the rounds on the internet, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress was spotted sharing a frame with Fatima and Aamir for the first time.

The trio came together to rehearse for a dance sequence. They were seen sweating it out for the sequence which is apparently the title song of the film.

Aamir, sporting his look from the film, looked very happy to pose with Katrina and Fatima for a selfie. The actresses, on the other hand, seemed to be perfectly at ease and were seen getting along with each other during the rehearsals.

Last year, Aamir was quoted as saying by an entertainment portal, "She (Katrina) is also there but you know in all fairness I don't know if I can call it a lead role. I mean she has got two songs out of three. So, in that sense, she has got an important part. The story is about this girl played by Fatima. She is playing the central role." This reportedly upset his Dhoom 3 co-star.

When Katrina was asked about Aamir's views and losing her role to Fatima, she told DNA in an interview, "All this doesn't matter. Let's stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there's none. Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this — whether it's Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me. All of us are excited and working together."

On the other hand, it was reported that Fatima is apparently finding it difficult to bag projects in the Hindi film industry. And her closeness with Aamir Khan is being cited as the reason why the production houses are hesitating to offer work for the young star.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan, who will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir for the first time in a film. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Diwali 2018.