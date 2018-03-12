Riteish Deshmukh, Ranganathan Madhavan, Kunal Kemmu, Atul Kasbekar, Shirish Kunder and a host of other Bollywood celebs have extended their support to the farmers' protest in Mumbai.

Over 35,000 farmers are protesting against Maharashtra government's failed policies and fake promises. They are asking for the rightful compensation for their crop and debt or loan waiver.

The photos and videos of farmers entering Mumbai after walking 180 km have been creating a lot of buzz on social media. As they entered the city, many people from different spheres of life came forward to support them and some even provide them food, snacks, and water.

After seeing the massive rally, some celebs also took to their Twitter account to extend their support to the farmers. Here are some of their comments posted on Twitter.

Riteish Deshmukh: 50,000 farmers walked 180kms, asking for the rightful compensation for their crop. On their last stretch they walked all night making sure they didn't disturb the SSC board examinations. #Compassion #respect #Salute #JaiKisan -

Ranganathan Madhavan: I totally and whole heartedly support this for all farmers in this Nation. ....LETS MAKE THAT DIFFERENCE ..Walking 180 km, 35,000 Farmers Reach Mumbai For Debt Waiver, Fair Pay

Prakash Raj: With blisters in the foot.. hunger in their eyes our farmers have walked seeking #fairplay #dignity ...this is the Truth because of your Lies and failed promises .. will you give them justice as they knock at your door... before they rise to knock you out #justasking

Kunal Kemmu: I feel very emotional listening to the plight of the farmers and their stories. Walking barefoot and with bare necessities and still being as patient, calm and disciplined. I really hope we find a way to help end the prolonged ordeal of the backbone of this country - Jai Kisan!

Atul Kasbekar: Massive respect! Farmers in the mammoth agitation agreed to walk across the city at night so as to not inconvenience citizens esp kids appearing for exams. Here's a sea of humanity passing my bldg at 3:30am Lesson for politicians who visit Mumbai n create havoc

Massive respect!

Farmers in the mammoth agitation agreed to walk across the city at night so as to not inconvenience citizens esp kids appearing for exams.????

Here's a sea of humanity passing my bldg at 3:30am

Lesson for politicians who visit Mumbai n create havoc pic.twitter.com/KVr5XiNZTL — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 12, 2018

Shirish Kunder: As long as the farmers and soldiers are willing to die for us, RESPECT The moment they protest against any injustice, POLITICAL AGENDA We love docile cows! #FarmersMarchToMumbai #FarmersMarch #KisanLongMarch #FarmersProtest #LongMarch #AzadMaidan

Pritish Nandy: The Indian farmer is an amazing person. He is fighting a losing battle against nature, life and the State—for years now. He deserves our respect and support. Not political cliches.

Neeraj Ghaywan: After walking 180 km, over 35,000 farmers are marching into Mumbai tomorrow, asking for their rightful compensation. They are incurring losses so that we have food on our plates. Least you can do is not whine about traffic jams. Spare them your urban snobbery. #KisanLongMarch

Shobhaa De: We must support our farmers.