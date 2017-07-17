Rihanna loves showing off her incredible figure and she left little to the imagination in a sheer black dress that displayed her eye-popping curves.

From loss tops to skimpy bodysuit, RiRi's transformation was surprising. After setting the pulses racing in a suit-inspired white gown, the Diamond hit maker shared another sizzling snap with her 54.5 million Instagram followers.

The Barbadian singer was seen in a see-through outfit that flashed her assets and exhibited her toned legs. She completed the looks with a matching scarf.

The former girlfriend of Chris Brown wore a long chain, matching gold earrings and a plain gold bangle as she posed for the picture. The photo has been taken for the promotional activities of her jewellery line, Chopard.

The Work singer's social media post has been liked by 863,865 people and garnered over six thousand comments. "Hey Robyn, I have so much love and respect for your beautiful soul and endlessly humble heart. I hope you find someone very special to take good care of you. Remember, they must love you a little bit more.. Good vibes to you and your family, always!" wrote an admirer of the songstress.

Out now in the US! Shop @Chopard boutiques or Chopard.com/us ! UK Navy, get the collection at @theofficialselfridges #RihannaLovesChopard A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Meanwhile, industry insiders claimed that Rihanna is blindly in love with her rumoured boyfriend and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

"RiRi loves to date bad boys, so Hassan is a bit of a departure from her normal type. But he still keeps her own her toes. If a guy is too hooked, she loses interest. It's ironic because she thought it would be easier to date a billionaire than a rapper," a source told Hollywood Life.