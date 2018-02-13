Rihanna seems to have the perfect answer for former lover Chris Brown, who recently tweeted about planning a world tour with her.

RiRi may hit the road again this year to greet her fans across the globe, but she will never accompany Breezy with her, according to a person close to her.

"This will never happen because Rihanna will never tour with Chris Brown," an industry insider told Hollywood Life.

"The fallout of that could easily be a major career hit and she is definitely looking into going with her fans and what they want and she knows they don't want her anywhere near Chris," the source added.

A World Tour with the Diamond hitmaker was apparently something her ex-boyfriend planned to rekindle his romance with her. However, fans of RiRi were not really happy with the tweet, which read:

Just thinking.... A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would BEYONCE, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN. "2 for 2". And if y'all decide to do it without me... give me 10%.

An admirer of the Umbrella singer, named Juliette Wilson‏, wrote: "Nah rihanna is pregnant and busy living her best life being treated like a princess by her millionaire I mean billionaire boyfriend.Respect that. You expect her to go on tour with her ex boyfriend to perform cake cake cake I dunno if @rihanna is bout that life9yrs too late."

She added: "Maybe you should ask krista or karrueche on tour and not just the bus.. what do they do again?... ok yeah now karrueche is an award winning actress now. And the other plain Jane got those asos gigs you helped her achieve by association cause she's not regular she's basic. #facts"

Another fan of the Work singer was curious to know the reason for Brown hitting her almost nine years ago.

"Why did you beat @rihanna. Like bad. Like extremely bad. No one remembers or cares. You Still making music and money and NO ONE cares! Why are you any different than the rest of abusers? Why are you culturally accepted?" the social media user asked Breezy.

"You can't be on a tour with Rihanna bro lol, sorry, not healthy. As for the REST of them though...yes, definitely yes," commented another admirer of the Barbadian singer.