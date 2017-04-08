Christopher Maurice Brown, better known as Chris Brown, has reportedly hinted at a possible reunion with his former lover, Robyn Rihanna Fenty. The Barbadian singer also apparently wants to be back with her ex-boyfriend.

The former couple rose to fame together. They know each other better than anyone else. Although the two were not on good terms for the past few years, they still have feelings for each other, according to industry insiders.

As RiRI once said, the Party singer, who has a daughter named Royalty, is currently going through the most difficult time of his life. He not only received a restraining order from his former lover Karrueche Tientrese Tran and her friends, but the federal authorities of Miami are also investigating charges of his drug dealing with music producer Harrison Garcia.

In Rihanna's words, it is time Chris Brown gets "someone to encourage" him in a positive way and "say the right thing" to him. "Maybe I'm the person who's almost the guardian angel to this person, to be there when they're not strong enough and when they're not understanding the world," she had said during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine in 2015.

Will the Diamonds singer be the guardian angel of her former lover? People close to her claim that there is a possibility of a reunion between the two. "They've totally been talking again. It started out on social media, and then progressed to texting. They're addicted to each other," the source told Hollywood Life.

An industry insider also said that RiRi and the Party singer could make public appearance any time soon. According to the informer, Brown wants his ex-girlfriend to be part of the concert tour, so that he can dedicate some love songs for her.

"To be blunt, Breezy would love if Rih came to see him on one of his tour stops. He's not trying to put her to work by performing or anything, he just wants her In his presence. If he knew she was in the audience or backstage, he'd start singing some of his vintage love songs and would dedicate them to her right there on the spot," the source said.

Even Rihanna made it clear in one of her interviews in the past that Chris Brown, is not her enemy. "I don't hate him. I will care about him until the day I die. We're not friends, but it's not like we're enemies. We don't have much of a relationship now," she said.