The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond is said to have knocked himself out in a horror motorbike crash in a remote part of southern Africa during the filming of the new season of the hit Amazon motor show.

Also read: BBC Top Gear Series 24 trailer released: LeBlanc drives Aston Martin DB11, Harris drifts Ferrari FXX K, Reid crashes taxi

The TV presenter lay unconscious on the road in Mozambique, miles away from medical help. He was attended to by the show's medic. Co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May joined them at the scene.

According to The Sun: "Richard was travelling quite fast when he came off. It caused instant horror on set. There was a lot of concern.

"If his injuries had been serious it wouldn't have been easy to get medical attention. It's very remote there and facilities are basic.

"The lads are known for having a laugh on set but Richard's previous accident is fresh in their minds. They were all shaken by the latest incident. But now they know Richard is fine they are back to jokes and banter."

Clarkson said Hammond "really did hurt himself quite badly". It is not known yet whether the Hamster was wearing a helmet in this case.

Hammond had earlier nearly died in a car crash and suffered serious brain damage in a 288mph smash during the filming of Top Gear 11 years ago. The ex-Top Gear host was in coma for two weeks. He later revealed he suffered depression, paranoia, and memory loss due to brain damage. The accident was featured in Top Gear in 2007.