The Department of Telecom (DoT) has initiated an investigation into the leaked details of Jio subscribers from Reliance Jio, and will soon seek details of its alleged subscriber data breach.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police, Balsingh Rajput, said that they are currently investigating the possible involvement of "any anti-social elements or or people with criminal antecedents" who assisted the accused to secure the SIM cards, according to Indian Express reports.

Personal details of 120 million Reliance Jio subscribers were recently leaked online via Magicapk.com. The leaked info included subscriber mobile numbers, email ID, SIM activation date and Aadhaar details of some users.

Reliance Jio had later filed an FIR with the cyber crime cell of Navi Mumbai Police on July 10. Following the complaint, the alleged website involved in the breach was suspended by the Cybersecurity cell on the same day.

"They (company) have not come to us but we will seek details from them," Telecom Secretary Arun Sundararajan told the press in response to a query on DoT's action over the alleged data breach of Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio, however, has assured its customers that their subscriber data is safe and maintained with highest level of security.

After further investigations into the case, the Maharashtra Cyber Police has identified the accused as 'Imran Chippa' – a 35-year-old computer science dropout from Sujangarh town in Rajasthan --who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case.

Chippa has reportedly confessed that he had made the Magicapk website with plans of selling the details for money. A senior officer from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell declined to comment on the details of the Reliance Jio data breach, after identifying the root cause of the leak.

On July 16, Mumbai Cyber Police recovered 50 SIM cards from Imran Chippa in connection with the Jio data leak case.

The report also adds that Chippa had received the confidential customer details from a Bihar resident, which had helped him to breach the security system and hack into Jio subscriber details.