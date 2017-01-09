Petrol pumps across the country, in a late-night decision on Sunday, said they had deferred their decision to stop accepting credit and debit cards because of the extra charge banks were levying on them for transactions.The move came after banks put a stop on these charges in another late-night development.

However, it is not known if credit and debit cards will continue to be accepted in Karnataka, where petrol pump owners had said earlier on Sunday that they would not accept plastic currency any more. Chances are that they would follow the whole country, and continue to accept credit and debit cards, per usual.

According to a PTI report: "To promote cash-less transactions, the government had waived the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on fuel purchase post demonetisation for consumers. But after the expiry of the 50-day window, the banks decided to levy MDR on petrol-pump owners."

This did not sit well with a lot of people, including the pump-owners themselves. And their primary target was HDFC Bank, which was charging 1 percent MDR. Mumbai Petrol Dealers Association president Ravi Shinde told ANI: "Most of the petrol pumps are using HDFC POS machines."

Later in the day, All-India Petroleum Dealers Association president Ajay Bansal said petrol-pump owners had received notification from HDFC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, stating that the banks had informed them that the 1 percent MDR would be charged to the pump owners themselves. "There is not enough scope in our earning to bear this cost," he added.

However, facing widespread backlash, the banks put off the implementation of their decision for some time. Bansal was later quoted by PTI as saying: "We have received official communication from oil marketing companies that the transaction fee charges have been deferred till January 13, 2017. AIPDA also has decided to defer the agitation till January 13."