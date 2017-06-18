Bankers are meeting from Monday to finalise their next course of action on six of the 12 bad loan accounts for immediate referral to NCLT. The meeting is held against the backdrop of the RBI naming the largest defaulters to face bankruptcy proceedings, according to an Economic Times (ET) report.

The RBI's internal advisory committee (IAC) had last week sent a list of 12 accounts to bankers for immediate reference under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). These 12 accounts are led by SBI (six of them), PNB, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, IDBI Bank and Corporation Bank, according to bankers.

The first set of six troubled accounts are Bhushan Steel (Rs 44,478 crore), Essar Steel (Rs 37,284 crore), Bhusan Power and Steel (Rs 37,248 crore), Alok Industries (Rs 22,075 crore), Amtek Auto (Rs 14,074 crore) and Monnet Ispat (Rs 12,115 crore), the ET report said.

The other accounts named for bankruptcy action, according to bankers, include Lanco Infra (Rs 44,364.6 crore), Electrosteel Steels (Rs 10,273.6 crore), Era Infra (Rs 10,065.4 crore) Jaypee Infratech (Rs 9,635 crore) ABG Shipyard (Rs 6,953 crore) and Jyoti Structures with a defaulted loan of Rs 5,165 crore.

The 12 accounts were identified by the IAC after studying the top 500 ones in the banking system for defaulter urgency and insolvency potential. RBI has an exposure of more than Rs 5,000 crore each to the 12 accounts identified by it, with 60 per cent or more classified as bad loans by banks as of March 2016.

Since these are large accounts and involve multiple banks, the lenders will try to take a common view on all administrative requirements before referring these accounts to the NCLT, the ET report said.