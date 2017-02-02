- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Record number of anti-Semitic incidents blamed on ‘mood of racism’ in UK following Brexit
Tensions surrounding Brexit have been partially blamed on the record number of anti-Semitic incidents in the UK in 2016. The Community Security Trust, a charity which protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, reports that more than 1,300 incidents took place last year. This includes anything from Jews receiving abuse in the street, to being violently assaulted because of their religion. The charity also says the controversy surrounding anti-Semitism in the Labour Party contributed to this rise.
