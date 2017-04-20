For Janapriyanayakan Dileep, his strength lies in the support of the family audience which always accepts his comedy entertainers, even if they are tagged as typical Dileep movies by critics. Now, the actor, who was last seen in the comedy entertainer Georgettan's Pooram, is awaiting the release of the political thriller Ramaleela, in which he plays MLA Ramanunni.

The makers had unveiled the first-look poster of Dileep from the Arun Gopy directed-film, and it was also shared by Tamil hitmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon via his Facebook page. But what caught the attention of netizens is a hint the filmmaker gave on his association with Dileep. Apart from wishing the whole crew of Ramaleela, the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa director also wrote: "Waiting to work with the superb Dileep."

The statement made by Gautham has excited the fans of the actor and director. "Waiting to see Dileep-gautham Menon Sir combo soon [sic]," a netizen commented. "Gvm sir. ..our dileepettan can do any roles.. Please give him a super movie and make his image excellent.. [sic]," another one wrote. It has to be noted that despite being a Keralite, Gautham has not helmed any Mollywood project so far, and if he teams up with Dileep for a Malayalam movie, it would be a dream project in the industry.

Meanwhile, Ramaleela is the next production venture of Tomichan Mulakupaadam after the blockbuster action thriller, Pulimurugan, which became the first Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 150 crore club. The political thriller, which also has humour elements, stars Prayaga Rose Martin, Radhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Sreenivasan, Hareesh Peradi, Ramesh Pisharody and Renji Panicker in significant roles. While Sachy has penned its script, Shaji Kumar and Gopi Sunder have handled the cinematography and music departments of the movie.

Here is the first-look poster of Dileep in Ramaleela movie: