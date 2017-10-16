Malayalam political thriller Ramaleela starring Dileep has been doing exceptionally well at the box office since its grand release on September 28.

Also Read: This was Dileep's reaction after director Arun Gopy told him about Ramaleela's success

Following Dileep's arrest in an actress abduction case, some people took out a campaign to boycott the film. However, it seems like those actions helped the movie in getting a better opening at the Kerala box office.

These factors helped Dileep's Ramaleela at Kerala box office even after boycott campaign!

Amid controversies, the Arun Gopy directorial was released in 129 screens all across the state and grossed over Rs 2 crore on the first day itself becoming the highest grossing opener of Dileep till date. Ramaleela, which collected Rs 6.87 lakh from 21 shows at the five multiplexes in Kochi, now continues its successful streak by entering the Rs 1-crore club, within 18 days of its theatrical run.

Also check: Ramaleela crosses Rs 20-cr mark at Kerala box office; Solo witnesses a drop?

On the 18th day, Ramaleela earned Rs 7.62 lakh with an average theatre occupancy of 88.66 percent at the multiplexes. Out of the 21 shows, 10 shows witnessed 100 percent occupancy taking the gross collection to Rs 1.01 crore from a total of 345 shows at the multiplexes in Kochi.

#Ramaleela Crossed 1Cr @ Cochin Plexes !!



18th Day ~ ₹7.62L

Occupancy ~ 88.66%



18 Days Total ~ 1.01Cr ?



Strong Comeback #JanapriyaNayakan pic.twitter.com/SpZqpf3bmG — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) October 15, 2017

With this, Ramaleela becomes the third movie of Dileep to cross the feat after the comedy entertainers — King Liar and Two Countries.

Also check: Actor Dileep is out on bail, after 85 days; now, what's his next move?

Meanwhile, young star Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual anthology Solo witnesses a huge drop in its collection at the multiplexes, owing to mixed response from the audience.

Read: Solo movie IBTimes review

On the 11th day, though it was a Sunday, the movie could only collect Rs 1.84 lakh from six shows with 79.70 percent occupancy. The total collection in 11 days is just Rs 40.49 lakh from the multiplexes in the city and it is highly doubtful to touch Rs 50-lakh mark.

Many moviegoers were disappointed with the climax of the fourth segment — World of Rudra — in the anthology directed by Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

Desperate Dulquer justifies World of Rudra climax scene to salvage Solo movie

Following this, the film has been screened with a different climax in a few theatres in Kerala after Abraham Mathew, Malayalam version's producer, decided on it without the consent and knowledge of Bejoy and Dulquer.

Check: This is the new climax of Dulquer Salmaan's Solo