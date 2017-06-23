Meet Queensland Polices new recruits: seven adorable puppies. The force posted a video of the litter on their site on 22 June, asking for name suggestions for the two male and five female six-week -ld pups. They were swamped by the response. Name nominations will close on 27 June.
Queensland Police Forces adorable new recruits are of the fluffy variety
- June 23, 2017 17:15 IST
